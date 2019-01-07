Wells Fargo, Scholarship America Invite Veterans to Apply for Scholarships, Emergency Grants

Company committed $2 million over four years for veteran scholarship
and emergency grant programs
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–lt;a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/scholamerica?src=hash” target=”_blank”gt;#scholamericalt;/agt;–Wells
Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Scholarship
America announced they are accepting applications for the 2019 Wells
Fargo Veterans Scholarship and Wells Fargo Veterans Emergency Grant
Programs. In 2016, Wells Fargo committed $2 million over a four-year
period to fund the programs and assist veterans and spouses of veterans
with disabilities succeed in getting the education they need for careers
they choose. To date, Wells Fargo and Scholarship America have awarded
72 scholarships and 135 emergency grants.
“Scholarship America is proud to collaborate with Wells Fargo on the
company’s Veterans Scholarship and Veterans Emergency Grant Programs,”
said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO. “The personal stories from
more than 200 recipients to date make it abundantly clear how critically
important these dollars are to those brave men and women who served in
the U.S. military. It’s an honor to help those veterans in return by
ensuring financial obstacles don’t stand in the way of advancing their
education.”
Zachary Meade, 2017-2018 veteran scholarship recipient, served as a bomb
squad technician in the military. When Meade left the service, he became
an emergency medical technician (EMT), earned his bachelor of science in
electrical engineering, and started working on an advanced degree at the Carle
Illinois College of Medicine, the first engineering-based college of
medicine.
“As a result of the scholarship, I was able to focus on my academics and
graduate first in my class with the highest honors,” said Meade. ”I
earned one of 32 positions at the world’s first engineering-based
college of medicine. I want to combine my passion for engineering and
medical technology to help my fellow veterans who lost limbs, eyesight
and more.”
Scholarship America, one of the largest providers of U.S. postsecondary
educational assistance programs, and Wells Fargo collaborated on the
application and selection process for the scholarship and emergency
grants, using best practices from the highest quality postsecondary
educational aid programs.
“Veterans have a long history of serving communities in and out of the
military,” said Jerry Quinn, Wells Fargo Military Affairs Program
manager. “By working with Scholarship America, we’re able to assist
Zachary and other veterans as they grow in new careers and serve in
other meaningful ways.”
The Wells Fargo Veterans Scholarship Program
Applications
for the scholarship program are being accepted through Feb. 28, 2019.
Awards will be made to honorably discharged veterans or spouses of
disabled veterans who are high school or GED graduates. Renewable
scholarships for up to $7,000 per year will be granted, determined by
financial need and consideration of academic performance, work
experience, leadership, community service, and challenges with
completing a postsecondary program. Each award renewal will increase by
$1,000 over the previous year to encourage program completion for each
recipient. Visit www.scholarsapply.org/wellsfargoveterans
for more information and to apply.
The Wells Fargo Veterans Emergency Grant Program
Emergency
grants are available on an ongoing basis for eligible veterans who
are enrolled in postsecondary education and experience unexpected
financial difficulties that might cause them to drop out of school.
Grants will be available for a one-time distribution up to $1,000 based
on the cost of the emergency need, such as rent, utilities, daycare, and
medical expenses. Visit www.scholarsapply.org/wellsfargoveteransemergency
for more information and to apply.
Information about Wells Fargo’s support of service members, veterans,
and their families is available at wellsfargo.com/military/veterans.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,950
locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile
banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support
customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately
262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the
United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2017
rankings of America’s largest corporations. In 2017, Wells Fargo donated
$286.5 million to 14,500 nonprofits and Wells Fargo team members
volunteered a record 2 million hours. Wells Fargo’s corporate social
responsibility efforts are focused on three strategic priorities:
diversity and social inclusion, economic empowerment, and environmental
sustainability. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are
also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
Contacts
Lisa Westermann, 415-845-7759
Lisa.b.westermann@wellsfargo.com
@LWestermannWF