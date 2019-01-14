Wells Fargo, Scholarship America Invite Veterans to Apply for Scholarships, Emergency Grants

Company committed $2 million over four years for veteran scholarship

and emergency grant programs

Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Scholarship

America announced they are accepting applications for the 2019 Wells

Fargo Veterans Scholarship and Wells Fargo Veterans Emergency Grant

Programs. In 2016, Wells Fargo committed $2 million over a four-year

period to fund the programs and assist veterans and spouses of veterans

with disabilities succeed in getting the education they need for careers

they choose. To date, Wells Fargo and Scholarship America have awarded

72 scholarships and 135 emergency grants.

“Scholarship America is proud to collaborate with Wells Fargo on the

company’s Veterans Scholarship and Veterans Emergency Grant Programs,”

said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO. “The personal stories from

more than 200 recipients to date make it abundantly clear how critically

important these dollars are to those brave men and women who served in

the U.S. military. It’s an honor to help those veterans in return by

ensuring financial obstacles don’t stand in the way of advancing their

education.”

Zachary Meade, 2017-2018 veteran scholarship recipient, served as a bomb

squad technician in the military. When Meade left the service, he became

an emergency medical technician (EMT), earned his bachelor of science in

electrical engineering, and started working on an advanced degree at the Carle

Illinois College of Medicine, the first engineering-based college of

medicine.

“As a result of the scholarship, I was able to focus on my academics and

graduate first in my class with the highest honors,” said Meade. ”I

earned one of 32 positions at the world’s first engineering-based

college of medicine. I want to combine my passion for engineering and

medical technology to help my fellow veterans who lost limbs, eyesight

and more.”

Scholarship America, one of the largest providers of U.S. postsecondary

educational assistance programs, and Wells Fargo collaborated on the

application and selection process for the scholarship and emergency

grants, using best practices from the highest quality postsecondary

educational aid programs.

“Veterans have a long history of serving communities in and out of the

military,” said Jerry Quinn, Wells Fargo Military Affairs Program

manager. “By working with Scholarship America, we’re able to assist

Zachary and other veterans as they grow in new careers and serve in

other meaningful ways.”

The Wells Fargo Veterans Scholarship Program

Applications

for the scholarship program are being accepted through Feb. 28, 2019.

Awards will be made to honorably discharged veterans or spouses of

disabled veterans who are high school or GED graduates. Renewable

scholarships for up to $7,000 per year will be granted, determined by

financial need and consideration of academic performance, work

experience, leadership, community service, and challenges with

completing a postsecondary program. Each award renewal will increase by

$1,000 over the previous year to encourage program completion for each

recipient. Visit www.scholarsapply.org/wellsfargoveterans

for more information and to apply.

The Wells Fargo Veterans Emergency Grant Program

Emergency

grants are available on an ongoing basis for eligible veterans who

are enrolled in postsecondary education and experience unexpected

financial difficulties that might cause them to drop out of school.

Grants will be available for a one-time distribution up to $1,000 based

on the cost of the emergency need, such as rent, utilities, daycare, and

medical expenses. Visit www.scholarsapply.org/wellsfargoveteransemergency

for more information and to apply.

Information about Wells Fargo’s support of service members, veterans,

and their families is available at wellsfargo.com/military/veterans.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based

financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s

vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them

succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and

services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,950

locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile

banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support

customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately

262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the

United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2017

rankings of America’s largest corporations. In 2017, Wells Fargo donated

$286.5 million to 14,500 nonprofits and Wells Fargo team members

volunteered a record 2 million hours. Wells Fargo’s corporate social

responsibility efforts are focused on three strategic priorities:

diversity and social inclusion, economic empowerment, and environmental

sustainability. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are

also available at Wells

Fargo Stories.

