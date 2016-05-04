William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Dividend

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”) (OTCPNK:SADL),
a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that its Board
of Directors, at a meeting of the Board on March 16, 2016, declared a
dividend of $1.15 per share of its Common Stock payable on June 24, 2016
to holders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2016.
About Sadlier
William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of
print and digital educational materials for PreK–12. Since 1832,
Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet
the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong
instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in
school and throughout life.
For additional information, contact Raymond D. Fagan, Chief Financial
Officer, 212-312-6120, or rfagan@sadlier.com.
