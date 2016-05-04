William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Dividend

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”) (OTCPNK:SADL),

a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that its Board

of Directors, at a meeting of the Board on March 16, 2016, declared a

dividend of $1.15 per share of its Common Stock payable on June 24, 2016

to holders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2016.

About Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of

print and digital educational materials for PreK–12. Since 1832,

Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet

the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong

instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in

school and throughout life.

For additional information, contact Raymond D. Fagan, Chief Financial

Officer, 212-312-6120, or rfagan@sadlier.com.

