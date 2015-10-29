Window Covering Manufacturers Association Launches Process to Update Corded Window Covering Safety Standard

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) announced today

that it has initiated the process of revising the voluntary corded

window covering safety standard. The update to the standard will be done

in strict accordance with the internationally-respected American

National Standards Institute (ANSI) process and will be the seventh

revision of the standard since 1996.

“The current U.S. standard, ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2012, last updated in 2012,

is already the most stringent in the world,” said WCMA Executive Ralph

Vasami. “However, we have pledged to constantly reexamine the standard

to ensure that window covering products are on the leading edge of

safety and quality, and the industry wants to continue to incorporate

ongoing innovation and new product development in order to make its

products as safe and up to date as possible.”

The revisions to the standard will be done in accordance with the ANSI

essential requirements, which mandate an open and balanced process with

public review opportunities. The process will require assembling a

consensus body (the canvass group), accepting proposals, developing a

draft standard, submitting the draft standard to the canvass group for

ballot and comment, addressing the comments received, re-balloting, a

public review period and then finally achieving approval of the

standard. The first organizational meeting will be held by the end of

the year.

“We will have an inclusive process to update the standard, and we look

forward to working with representatives from the Consumer Products

Safety Commission (CPSC), Health Canada, the United Kingdom and the

European Union, as well as representatives from consumer groups and all

facets of the window covering industry throughout this process,” said

Vasami. “We will also take this opportunity to investigate the

possibility of developing a joint standard with the Canadian Standards

Association to ensure regulatory consistency between the U.S. and

Canada.”

The last update to the standard, ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2012, added

requirements for durability and performance testing of all safety

devices (including devices used to hold cords under tension); new

requirements for the installation and anchoring of products; and,

specific warnings and pictograms on packaging and merchandising

materials for products containing cords. It also provided a method for

new innovations for controlling cords to be tested immediately for

compliance to the standard; added new requirements for products that

rely on “wide lift bands” to raise and lower window coverings; and added

and expanded test requirements for cord accessibility and hazardous loop

testing.

In addition to updating the new standard, WCMA and its member companies

continue to support the Window Covering Safety Council’s year-around

national public education and information program to educate consumers

about making the right choice and only using cordless products or

products with inaccessible cords in homes with young children. October

is National Window Covering Safety Month, jointly sponsored by the

Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) and the CPSC, designed to raise

awareness of safety issues.

“The WCMA will continue to support industry efforts to educate consumers

about the strangulation hazard to infants and young children posed by

exposed or dangling cords, and we invite all stakeholders to join us in

helping improve window covering safety in the United States by

participating in these education efforts and in updating the voluntary

standard,” concluded Vasami.

To learn more about the voluntary standard for corded window covering

products, please visit http://www.wcmanet.org/wcmastandard.html.

About WCMA

Organized in the 1950s as the Venetian Blind Council, the Window

Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) represents the interests of

the window covering industry manufacturers, fabricators and assemblers.

Industry products include blinds, shades, shutters, curtains, curtain

rods, drapes, drapery hardware and other window treatments. Visit us on

the web at www.wcmanet.org.

