With Starwood Preferred Guest and Major League Baseball, It’s a Whole New Ballgame

SPG Delivers Once-in-a-Lifetime Baseball Experiences; Launches SPG

Interactive Game for Baseball Fans

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:HOT) today announced

that Starwood Preferred Guest and Major League Baseball® today revealed

an exciting lineup of once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rewards that

will give SPG baseball fans exclusive access to America’s favorite

pastime. Starting now, members can redeem Starpoints through SPG Moments

for Opening Day access, premium regular season tickets and exclusive

ballpark experiences. A full lineup of SPG’s MLB offerings is available

at spg.com/moments.

Also today, SPG launched an interactive online game called “Get in the

Game with SPG” at spg.com/getinthegame

that gives SPG members a chance to win a Grand Prize of two tickets to

Game 1 of the 2016 World Series. These FAN-tastic rewards fulfill the

promise of the SPG/MLB partnership to deliver big league member benefits

along with opportunities to create cherished moments around an American

tradition.

“Whether fans are watching the game from the first base line with a

childhood friend or gathered around the TV with their family, baseball

has always held a special place in America’s heart,” said Mark

Vondrasek, Senior Vice President of Commercial Services for Starwood

Hotels & Resorts. “SPG is thrilled to be able to offer our members

exclusive access to once-in-a-lifetime MLB experiences that will create

lifelong memories.”

“This partnership is special to us because it rewards avid baseball fans

and SPG members with truly once-in-a-lifetime MLB experiences,” said

Noah Garden, Executive Vice President, MLB Business. “MLB is excited to

see our partnership with SPG coming to life through exciting member

opportunities like the SPG Moments experiences and the online game.”

Getting in the game is easy for SPG members. Members can use Starpoints

to bid on exclusive SPG MLB Moments like watching batting practice from

the field or delivering the lineup card to the umpire at home plate.

Other dream come true experiences include being able to throw out the

ceremonial First Pitch at an MLB game or joining the Chicago Cubs as an

honorary manager. Fixed Starpoints experiences include tickets for

premium seating and experiences at some of the most renowned MLB

ballparks, as well as MLB All-Star game tickets and activities.

What’s on Deck for SPG Members in the 2016

Baseball Season:

SPG Member offerings for Regular Season packages include both fixed

point and auction-style packages. Some highlights include:

On-field experience with the Atlanta Braves for pre-game access to

watch Batting Practice up close and deliver the official lineup card

to the umpires at home plate.

On-field experience with the Atlanta Braves for pre-game access to watch Batting Practice up close and deliver the official lineup card to the umpires at home plate.

Park

Park Philadelphia Phillies behind the scenes tour of Citizens Bank Park and

invitation to participate in a team press conference.

Premium seating at your favorite team's game between 1st and 3rd base

3 rd base

Stadium Lounge access with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB All-Star Game packages and World Series packages will be announced later in the season.

later in the season.

later in the season. From March 3, 2016 through March 18, 2016 (16 days total), members can

play the new “Get in the Game with SPG” interactive game for a chance

to receive a 15 percent discount on officially licensed MLB

merchandise from MLB.com/shop.

“Get in the Game with SPG” Game Details

Launching today, the new “Get in the Game with SPG” interactive game is

a fun way for members to get warmed up for baseball season and practice

their skills. Game details are as follows:

Get in the Game with SPG runs from March 3 through March 18 (16 days

total).

total). Members sign up to play this single player batting game at

spg.com/getinthegame using their SPG account number to register.

Signing up for an SPG membership is free at spg.com/join.

Members can play daily, and every time a player signs in to play, he/she is entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win the Grand Prize, a pair of tickets to Game 1 of the 2016 World Series.

he/she is entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win the Grand

Prize, a pair of tickets to Game 1 of the 2016 World Series.

Daily instant prizes include an annual subscription to MLB.tv Premium, Starpoints, and Amazon gift cards!

Starpoints, and Amazon gift cards!

Players are able to personalize the design of their game by choosing a

favorite home and away team. The game will auto-populate player names

into the game’s scoreboard, and players are given their choice of four

different pitch types, further customizing the gaming experience.

For a complete listing of SPG/MLB member offerings, please see schedule here

or visit spg.com/moments

About Starwood Preferred Guest

Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG®) is an innovative, award-winning frequent

traveler program that unites each of Starwood’s 11 distinctive hotel

brands and includes more luxury hotels in more destinations around the

world. SPG reinvented the hospitality loyalty landscape when it launched

in 1999 with its breakthrough policy of no blackout dates, and over the

years has continued its tradition of innovation with enhancements such

as Cash + Points, SPG MomentsSM, and most recently Your24™

and SPG Lifetime™. In addition to Free Night Awards at more than 1,200

hotels and resorts and Award Flights on over 350 major airlines without

blackout dates, the Starpoints® that members earn through SPG can be

redeemed for access like no other to experiences in music, sports and

the arts through SPG Moments. SPG offers the opportunity for meeting and

travel professionals to earn rich rewards including Starpoints and elite

status through SPG Pro. SPG also has an ongoing commitment to digital

innovation to meet the needs of today’s connected global traveler – from

the SPG app for iPhone that utilizes state-aware technology to create a

more personalized hotel stay to Starwood’s Best Rate Guarantee on SPG.com,

to SPG’s integration within various social media platforms. Offerings

such as these have helped SPG build a passionate member base among the

world’s most frequent travelers. Learn more at spg.com, spg.com/pro and spg.com/moments and

connect with us on facebook.com/spg, twitter.com/spg,foursquare.com/spg, pinterest.com/spglife,

and youtube.com/spg.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports

league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S.

and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball.

Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and

since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of

the game, with each regular season eclipsing the 73 million mark. Now

led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features

record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues,

as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American

professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the

communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating

the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of

baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With

the continued success of MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, MLB

continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s

National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major

League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

