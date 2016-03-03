With Starwood Preferred Guest and Major League Baseball, It’s a Whole New Ballgame

SPG Delivers Once-in-a-Lifetime Baseball Experiences; Launches SPG
Interactive Game for Baseball Fans
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:HOT) today announced
that Starwood Preferred Guest and Major League Baseball® today revealed
an exciting lineup of once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rewards that
will give SPG baseball fans exclusive access to America’s favorite
pastime. Starting now, members can redeem Starpoints through SPG Moments
for Opening Day access, premium regular season tickets and exclusive
ballpark experiences. A full lineup of SPG’s MLB offerings is available
at spg.com/moments.
Also today, SPG launched an interactive online game called “Get in the
Game with SPG” at spg.com/getinthegame
that gives SPG members a chance to win a Grand Prize of two tickets to
Game 1 of the 2016 World Series. These FAN-tastic rewards fulfill the
promise of the SPG/MLB partnership to deliver big league member benefits
along with opportunities to create cherished moments around an American
tradition.
“Whether fans are watching the game from the first base line with a
childhood friend or gathered around the TV with their family, baseball
has always held a special place in America’s heart,” said Mark
Vondrasek, Senior Vice President of Commercial Services for Starwood
Hotels & Resorts. “SPG is thrilled to be able to offer our members
exclusive access to once-in-a-lifetime MLB experiences that will create
lifelong memories.”
“This partnership is special to us because it rewards avid baseball fans
and SPG members with truly once-in-a-lifetime MLB experiences,” said
Noah Garden, Executive Vice President, MLB Business. “MLB is excited to
see our partnership with SPG coming to life through exciting member
opportunities like the SPG Moments experiences and the online game.”
Getting in the game is easy for SPG members. Members can use Starpoints
to bid on exclusive SPG MLB Moments like watching batting practice from
the field or delivering the lineup card to the umpire at home plate.
Other dream come true experiences include being able to throw out the
ceremonial First Pitch at an MLB game or joining the Chicago Cubs as an
honorary manager. Fixed Starpoints experiences include tickets for
premium seating and experiences at some of the most renowned MLB
ballparks, as well as MLB All-Star game tickets and activities.
What’s on Deck for SPG Members in the 2016
Baseball Season:
SPG Member offerings for Regular Season packages include both fixed
point and auction-style packages. Some highlights include:
-
On-field experience with the Atlanta Braves for pre-game access to
watch Batting Practice up close and deliver the official lineup card
to the umpires at home plate.
-
Boston Red Sox Batting Practice for four guests and VIP Tour of Fenway
Park
-
Philadelphia Phillies behind the scenes tour of Citizens Bank Park and
invitation to participate in a team press conference.
-
Premium seating at your favorite team’s game between 1st and
3rd base
-
Stadium Lounge access with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and
Philadelphia Phillies.
-
MLB All-Star Game packages and World Series packages will be announced
later in the season.
-
From March 3, 2016 through March 18, 2016 (16 days total), members can
play the new “Get in the Game with SPG” interactive game for a chance
to receive a 15 percent discount on officially licensed MLB
merchandise from MLB.com/shop.
“Get in the Game with SPG” Game Details
Launching today, the new “Get in the Game with SPG” interactive game is
a fun way for members to get warmed up for baseball season and practice
their skills. Game details are as follows:
-
Get in the Game with SPG runs from March 3 through March 18 (16 days
total).
-
Members sign up to play this single player batting game at
spg.com/getinthegame using their SPG account number to register.
Signing up for an SPG membership is free at spg.com/join.
-
Members can play daily, and every time a player signs in to play,
he/she is entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win the Grand
Prize, a pair of tickets to Game 1 of the 2016 World Series.
-
Daily instant prizes include an annual subscription to MLB.tv Premium,
Starpoints, and Amazon gift cards!
Players are able to personalize the design of their game by choosing a
favorite home and away team. The game will auto-populate player names
into the game’s scoreboard, and players are given their choice of four
different pitch types, further customizing the gaming experience.
For a complete listing of SPG/MLB member offerings, please see schedule here
or visit spg.com/moments
About Starwood Preferred Guest
Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG®) is an innovative, award-winning frequent
traveler program that unites each of Starwood’s 11 distinctive hotel
brands and includes more luxury hotels in more destinations around the
world. SPG reinvented the hospitality loyalty landscape when it launched
in 1999 with its breakthrough policy of no blackout dates, and over the
years has continued its tradition of innovation with enhancements such
as Cash + Points, SPG MomentsSM, and most recently Your24™
and SPG Lifetime™. In addition to Free Night Awards at more than 1,200
hotels and resorts and Award Flights on over 350 major airlines without
blackout dates, the Starpoints® that members earn through SPG can be
redeemed for access like no other to experiences in music, sports and
the arts through SPG Moments. SPG offers the opportunity for meeting and
travel professionals to earn rich rewards including Starpoints and elite
status through SPG Pro. SPG also has an ongoing commitment to digital
innovation to meet the needs of today’s connected global traveler – from
the SPG app for iPhone that utilizes state-aware technology to create a
more personalized hotel stay to Starwood’s Best Rate Guarantee on SPG.com,
to SPG’s integration within various social media platforms. Offerings
such as these have helped SPG build a passionate member base among the
world’s most frequent travelers. Learn more at spg.com, spg.com/pro and spg.com/moments and
connect with us on facebook.com/spg, twitter.com/spg,foursquare.com/spg, pinterest.com/spglife,
and youtube.com/spg.
About Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports
league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S.
and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball.
Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and
since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of
the game, with each regular season eclipsing the 73 million mark. Now
led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features
record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues,
as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American
professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the
communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating
the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of
baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With
the continued success of MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, MLB
continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s
National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major
League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.
Contacts
Media:
STARWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS
Jessica
Doyle, 203-964-4661
Jessica.Doyle@starwoodhotels.com