Words With Friends Activates Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Social Campaign #WordsWithHope

Hit Mobile Game Begins Month-Long Initiative Spotlighting the Power of Words and Community in the Battle Against Breast Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment announced that its iconic game, Words With Friends, is kicking off a month-long initiative supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, #WordsWithHope. Each day in October on the company’s social channels, a word of hope and corresponding statement will be shared from inspiring people whose lives have been touched by breast cancer, shining a light on the importance of screening and early detection, and honoring the warriors that have faced this diagnosis.





Joining Zynga and Words With Friends in this month-long campaign are well-known individuals across entertainment, business, sports and medicine:

Talia Balsam Pat Benatar Sharon Byers Katie Couric Regina Dugan EMM Roxane Gay Melissa Gilbert Neil Giraldo Judy Greer Sally Hawkins Alice Hoffman Olivia Newton-John Betsey Johnson Billie Jean King Purnima Kochikar Sharon Lawrence Julianna Margulies Deepthi Menon Carol Mills Alanis Morissette Phuong Phillips Amy Poehler Melissa Rivers Janice Roberts Kendra Scott Ellen Siminoff Jaclyn Smith Taryn Southern Mindy Sterling Alison Sweeney Chandra Wilson Rita Wilson Trisha Yearwood

“ Statistics show that one in eight women in the U.S. will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime,” said Deepthi Menon, Senior Vice President of Words With Friends at Zynga. ”And we’ve seen the power that community can have in bolstering strength, courage, and humor during times of illness. Over the years, our players have shared their stories of friendship and support that they’ve found in Words With Friends, and we’re proud to be joined by these incredible, esteemed women to spotlight this cause that touches so many.”

“ Awareness and early detection are powerful tools for improving breast cancer outcomes — but words are powerful too,” said Dr. Richard Wender, Chief Cancer Control Officer of the American Cancer Society. “ During October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well as year-round, keep words of support, compassion, caring and hope at the forefront, as we continue to battle this disease that affects so many of the people we love.”

For more information about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and other ways to get involved, visit www.cancer.org/wordswithhope.

The #WordsWithHope campaign begins today with iconic singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, and her word, “thriver.” To join in on the campaign, follow Zynga on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and follow Words With Friends on Instagram.

Editor’s Notes:

To download Breast Cancer Awareness Month assets for Zynga’s Words with Friends, please click here

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, a month-long initiative supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Words With Friends’ and Zynga’s other social channels. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “outlook,” “projected,” “planned,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “expect,” and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Dana Whitney



dwhitney@zynga.com

Or

Kjell Vistad | Gilberto Williams-Gamboa



ONE PR Studio (for Zynga in the US) / zynga@oneprstudio.com / (510) 893-3271