World-Renowned Fashion Influencer Danielle Bernstein Launches Namesake Brand Exclusively for Macy’s

Danielle Bernstein for Macy’s features quality ready-to-wear pieces all under $100 and introduces plus sizes for the first time in her designs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Danielle Bernstein, founder and face behind world-renowned fashion blog WeWoreWhat, today launched an exclusive collection with Macy’s. Inspired by pieces she loves to wear every day, Danielle Bernstein for Macy’s features edgy, mix-and-match suiting in feminine silhouettes, dreamy puff sleeves, and romantic florals with delicate prints and pops of color. Shoppers will enjoy elevated basics at affordable prices with ready-to-wear pieces all under $100. For the first time in her designs, Bernstein will introduce plus sizes, with items ranging from 00–24. Danielle Bernstein for Macy’s is available now on macys.com and at 175 Macy’s locations nationwide.





“Much of my childhood was spent shopping at Macy’s in Manhasset. I would speed down Community Drive after leaving high school and scour Macy’s for the newest items and outfits for everything from a high school dance to homecoming football game,” said Bernstein. “Danielle Bernstein for Macy’s is my ode to my childhood self, it’s a way to bring my brand to the masses and pay tribute to the girl I was before WeWoreWhat.”

The Danielle Bernstein line provides outfit inspiration for every occasion with seamless transitions from day to night. The collection will feature four deliveries throughout the year highlighting seasonal must-haves for every woman’s closet.

“For her more than 2 million followers, Danielle Bernstein is the ultimate style influencer giving fashion devotees a daily dose of wardrobe inspiration,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “We are thrilled to bring Danielle’s exceptional taste level and must-have seasonal looks to the Macy’s fashion consumer.”

A native New Yorker, Bernstein started her career 10 years ago, leading the influencer industry into what it is today. She disrupted the fashion world using her own playbook and was placed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list before the age of 25. Follow @daniellebernstein to find unique ways to wear every piece from the collection.

