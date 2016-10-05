WorldWideWomen Champions for Girls, Debuts Inaugural Girls’ Festival at San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center October 15th; a Day to Plan for Her Future, Support Her Dreams and Have Fun!

Powerhouse lineup includes filmmaker and The Representation Project
CEO Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Olympic and World Champion soccer player
Brandi Chastain, business moguls Tim Draper and Mark Cuban; jam-packed
schedule offers workshops, mini makers fair, live performances and more
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Saturday, October 15, 2016, WorldWideWomen,
a social enterprise company dedicated to global equality for women and
girls, will proudly host and debut its inaugural Girls’ Festival. Taking
place at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, the
daylong event aims to empower girls of all ages via mentoring
opportunities, interactive workshops, educational resources and fun
exhibits. The festival runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets cost $10
(kids under 12 are free) and can be purchased online at worldwidewomenfestival.com.
This is the first time the Bay Area community of major corporations,
civic and philanthropic leaders, and over 50 impressive Bay Area and
global non-profit organizations have collaborated to create a powerful
and game-changing day of exploration and empowerment for thousands of
Bay Area girls and their families.
“We have assembled a world-class group of experts, professionals and up
to 100 local and global organizations to showcase their programs and
services to inspire and motivate girls. It’s a must-attend day that you
will remember forever,” said WorldWideWomen founder and CEO, Maureen
Broderick.
Technology and Entertainment Superstars Support Day of Empowerment
for Girls
VIPs include filmmaker and The Representation Project CEO Jennifer
Siebel Newsom, moderating the panel: Empowering Young Women to Lead
Change. Olympians Brandi Chastain, Brenda Villa and Julie Furtado
together with The Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative (BAWSI) will
also be onsite leading a motivational panel. Throughout the day there
will be a fantastic selection of special workshops, activities and an
entrepreneurial competition designed to help build better futures for
girls.
Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper and Shark Tank
investor Mark Cuban together with Sue Siegel, CEO of GE Ventures will be
on hand to judge the final stage of BizWorld.org sponsored Girlpreneur
Competition that inspires girls to pitch their business ideas to the
judges and audience. These aspiring girl entrepreneurs will have the
chance to win $2,500 in cash and a one-on-one business meeting with the
judge of her choice.
“I am thrilled to be a part of Girls’ Festival, a day of education and
inspiration for Bay Area girls and their families,” said Jennifer Siebel
Newsom, founder and CEO of The Representation Project. “It’s critical we
all push back against the status quo that tells young women and girls
that their value is only in their looks and not in their skills and
accomplishments. Together with WorldWideWomen, we are challenging and
overcoming this limiting gender stereotype so that every young woman and
girl can achieve her full human potential.”
WorldWideWomen’s Inaugural Girls’ Festival: Event Highlights
A girls’ festival like no other before! Come to connect with the many
inspiring resources, both locally and around the world, that are
available to encourage and support girls to become the leaders of
tomorrow. For the complete schedule of events and exhibits please see here.
- 7 hours of amazing activities, speakers and performers
-
50+ Exhibitors
- 20+ engaging workshops
- Fashion show with Project Runway designers
- Fun outside sports and activity arena
-
Makers Space featuring everything STEAM
- Career mentoring with 30+ accomplished women
-
Presentations from girls around the world who are making a
difference
- Special giveaways and prizes
This inaugural celebration of the potential of girls is made possible
through the generous support of major sponsors including Athleta Girl,
Comcast NBCUniversal, Genentech, Kaiser Permanente and Univision. A
complete list of our sponsors can be seen here.
About WorldWideWomen
WorldWideWomen
has just launched its beta website site, the first-ever global resource
platform where millions of women and girls come every day to discover
valuable resources that support their lives, connect with women around
the world, and collaborate to solve issues that impact their global
community of women. The company’s goal is to build a powerful for-profit
business that will fund philanthropic efforts to support women and
girls, and their advocacy goals to drive legislative changes that
improve the civil and human rights of women around the world.
The platform will offer a growing array of services and benefits that
are relevant and valuable to women and girls around the world. The first
offering is an easy-to-use global online directory where women can
search across ten categories and 18 cities around the world to find
thousands of organizations, programs and services offered exclusively
for women. New services will be added as WWW grows including e-commerce,
a global job board, forums, community meetups and more.
Maureen Broderick is the founder and CEO of WorldWideWomen and the
creator of the Girl’s Festival. A former dancer with the San Francisco
Ballet and a 30+ year business executive, she is proud to launch her new
global company at the age of 67. She believes that WorldWideWomen will
become the global center of information and community for women.
Contacts
Brazer Communications
Tanya Jeffers, 415-720-6456 direct
tanya@brazercommunications.com