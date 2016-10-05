WorldWideWomen Champions for Girls, Debuts Inaugural Girls’ Festival at San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center October 15th; a Day to Plan for Her Future, Support Her Dreams and Have Fun!

Powerhouse lineup includes filmmaker and The Representation Project

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Saturday, October 15, 2016, WorldWideWomen,

a social enterprise company dedicated to global equality for women and

girls, will proudly host and debut its inaugural Girls’ Festival. Taking

place at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, the

daylong event aims to empower girls of all ages via mentoring

opportunities, interactive workshops, educational resources and fun

exhibits. The festival runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets cost $10

(kids under 12 are free) and can be purchased online at worldwidewomenfestival.com.

This is the first time the Bay Area community of major corporations,

civic and philanthropic leaders, and over 50 impressive Bay Area and

global non-profit organizations have collaborated to create a powerful

and game-changing day of exploration and empowerment for thousands of

Bay Area girls and their families.

“We have assembled a world-class group of experts, professionals and up

to 100 local and global organizations to showcase their programs and

services to inspire and motivate girls. It’s a must-attend day that you

will remember forever,” said WorldWideWomen founder and CEO, Maureen

Broderick.

Technology and Entertainment Superstars Support Day of Empowerment

for Girls

VIPs include filmmaker and The Representation Project CEO Jennifer

Siebel Newsom, moderating the panel: Empowering Young Women to Lead

Change. Olympians Brandi Chastain, Brenda Villa and Julie Furtado

together with The Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative (BAWSI) will

also be onsite leading a motivational panel. Throughout the day there

will be a fantastic selection of special workshops, activities and an

entrepreneurial competition designed to help build better futures for

girls.

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper and Shark Tank

investor Mark Cuban together with Sue Siegel, CEO of GE Ventures will be

on hand to judge the final stage of BizWorld.org sponsored Girlpreneur

Competition that inspires girls to pitch their business ideas to the

judges and audience. These aspiring girl entrepreneurs will have the

chance to win $2,500 in cash and a one-on-one business meeting with the

judge of her choice.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Girls’ Festival, a day of education and

inspiration for Bay Area girls and their families,” said Jennifer Siebel

Newsom, founder and CEO of The Representation Project. “It’s critical we

all push back against the status quo that tells young women and girls

that their value is only in their looks and not in their skills and

accomplishments. Together with WorldWideWomen, we are challenging and

overcoming this limiting gender stereotype so that every young woman and

girl can achieve her full human potential.”

WorldWideWomen’s Inaugural Girls’ Festival: Event Highlights

A girls’ festival like no other before! Come to connect with the many

inspiring resources, both locally and around the world, that are

available to encourage and support girls to become the leaders of

tomorrow. For the complete schedule of events and exhibits please see here.

7 hours of amazing activities, speakers and performers

50+ Exhibitors

20+ engaging workshops

Fashion show with Project Runway designers

Fun outside sports and activity arena

Makers Space featuring everything STEAM

Career mentoring with 30+ accomplished women

Presentations from girls around the world who are making a

difference

Special giveaways and prizes

This inaugural celebration of the potential of girls is made possible

through the generous support of major sponsors including Athleta Girl,

Comcast NBCUniversal, Genentech, Kaiser Permanente and Univision. A

complete list of our sponsors can be seen here.

About WorldWideWomen

WorldWideWomen

has just launched its beta website site, the first-ever global resource

platform where millions of women and girls come every day to discover

valuable resources that support their lives, connect with women around

the world, and collaborate to solve issues that impact their global

community of women. The company’s goal is to build a powerful for-profit

business that will fund philanthropic efforts to support women and

girls, and their advocacy goals to drive legislative changes that

improve the civil and human rights of women around the world.

The platform will offer a growing array of services and benefits that

are relevant and valuable to women and girls around the world. The first

offering is an easy-to-use global online directory where women can

search across ten categories and 18 cities around the world to find

thousands of organizations, programs and services offered exclusively

for women. New services will be added as WWW grows including e-commerce,

a global job board, forums, community meetups and more.

Maureen Broderick is the founder and CEO of WorldWideWomen and the

creator of the Girl’s Festival. A former dancer with the San Francisco

Ballet and a 30+ year business executive, she is proud to launch her new

global company at the age of 67. She believes that WorldWideWomen will

become the global center of information and community for women.

