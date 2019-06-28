WPT® to Broadcast With Local Spanish-speaking Celebrities in Latin America Starting July 12 to Air on TV Azteca and Launch Social Poker Game WPTGO to Massive Latin American Audience

WPT and TV Azteca continue to strengthen strategic alliance

The World Poker Tour today announced the arrival date of WPT® television programming and social gaming in Latin America across a wealth of distribution channels via TV Azteca. On Friday, July 12, World Poker Tour’s Season IX will debut on TV Azteca’s Channel 7 in the coveted 11:00 p.m. local time slot.

This announcement comes on the heels of TV Azteca entering into a term sheet with the World Poker Tour’s sister company, Allied Esports. The term sheet provides for TV Azteca to become a shareholder of Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company, through $5 million equity investment in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC). As previously announced, Allied Esports and WPT, both currently owned by Ourgame International Holdings Limited, will be acquired, once all applicable shareholder and regulatory consents have been obtained, by Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. to form Allied Esports Entertainment.

The TV Azteca-distributed WPT television show will complement WPTGO, the social poker gaming site jointly developed by TV Azteca and WPT specifically for the Latin American online and mobile gaming marketplace. The intended timing of WPTGO’s release will be contemporaneous with the premiere date of the WPT television show on Channel 7.

WPTGO, which we believe will be the first social poker gaming platform created exclusively for the Spanish-speaking community, will include poker, casino games, and education, and will incorporate a new rewards program.

As previously announced, the World Poker Tour and TV Azteca entered into a multi-faceted deal to bring the WPT’s poker content library to a massive Latin American audience. The debut of the World Poker Tour television show on TV Azteca and the launch of WPTGO will be the first steps of a long-term approach to bring the premier name in poker to millions of homes throughout Latin America.

The WPT television show’s premiere date on TV Azteca, and the launch of WPTGO, ties to the strategic pillars first established when the strategic agreement was signed in March 2019. WPT and TV Azteca are committed to continuing the growth of the WPT’s globally renowned poker content through localizing it for the Latin American market, and monetizing the WPT brand-name across Latin America through WPTGO and WPT-branded merchandise in retail stores throughout the region. In addition, WPT and TV Azteca remain aligned in their efforts to bring live WPT events to Latin America. Timing for events as part of the world-class WPT LATAM Tour will be announced at a later date.

WPT’s episodes will be localized for the Latin America market, featuring Spanish-speaking talent delivering the action for TV Azteca viewers. Inés Sainz, a Mexican television personality and a journalist for Azteca Deportes, will anchor the show. Commentating alongside Sainz will be Santiago González Álvarez and professional poker player Angel Guillén. Guillén is a recognized high stakes player and a World Series of Poker bracelet winner, who will bring his poker expertise to the TV Azteca audience.

TV Azteca is the number-one sports network in Mexico and controls more than 40 local broadcast and regional free-to-air stations, as well as providing cable packages, including Netflix and HBO, for the region. TV Azteca’s free-to-air stations reach over 95 percent of the Mexican market and have the potential to make WPT appointment programming. WPT will air on TV Azteca’s Channel 7 immediately following weekly futbol coverage, which we believe will reach an unprecedented audience throughout the region.

“The deal between the World Poker Tour and TV Azteca reaches an incredible level of activation with the commencement of the WPT television show and launch of WPTGO across Latin America,” Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour, said. “The continued growth of the alliance between WPT and TV Azteca allows us to further expand our content and social poker gaming assets to this burgeoning Latin American audience and grow the game of poker in ways never previously imagined. It is my pleasure to formally welcome Inés Sainz, Santiago González Álvarez, and Angel Guillén to the WPT Family and watch them reach viewers across Latin America.”

For more information regarding the World Poker Tour, head to WPT.com.

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour (WPT) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 18th season, which airs on FOX Sports Regional Networks in the United States. Season XVIII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com.

ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 35 states across the United States with innovative features and state-of-the-art creative elements inspired by WPT’s 17 years of experience in gaming entertainment. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. WPT Enterprises Inc. is a subsidiary of Ourgame International Holdings, Ltd. For more information, go to WPT.com.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to the proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) between WPT’s parent company, Ourgame International Holdings Limited, and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) and any other statements relating to future results, strategy and plans of Black Ridge and Ourgame (including certain projections and business trends, and statements which may be identiﬁed by the use of the words “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “estimated”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “projects”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Ourgame as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, its revenues and operating performance, general economic conditions, industry trends, legislation or regulatory requirements affecting the business in which it is engaged, management of growth, its business strategy and plans, the result of future ﬁnancing efforts and its dependence on key personnel, the successful combination of Black Ridge with Ourgame’s business and the ability to retain key personnel. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Ourgame undertakes no obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell or purchase, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor is it a solicitation of any vote, consent, or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the Proposed Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in Solicitation

Black Ridge and Ourgame, and their respective directors and executive ofﬁcers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Black Ridge stockholders in respect of the Proposed Transaction. Information about the directors and executive ofﬁcers of Ourgame and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in Black Ridge’s definitive proxy statement which has been filed with the SEC. Investors may obtain additional information about the interests of such participants by reading such proxy statement at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

