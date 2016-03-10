Yahoo Sports Partners With NHL to Bring Fans Free, Live Out-of-Market Games & On-Demand Premium Content

No Cable or Authentication Required, Alliance Offers New
Opportunities for Advertisers to Connect with Fans
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today
announced a strategic alliance to deliver premium sports content to
Yahoo Sports’ millions of users. Now fans can access live, out-of-market
NHL games for free on Yahoo, throughout the week, no cable subscription
or authentication required. Yahoo will offer unique advertising
opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences, alongside and
within this live and on-demand sports contents.
Beginning March 11, Yahoo Sports, in collaboration with the NHL, will
live stream an NHL “Game of the Day” to hockey fans in the U.S., up to
four days a week, along with delivering in-game highlights for each
game. This is in addition to the Wednesday and Sunday national NHL games
currently promoted by Yahoo to its fans in partnership with NBC Sports
Group. Yahoo will also provide condensed games, “Best of the Day” and
“Best of the Week” top plays and postgame highlights. Yahoo Sports also
will continue to bring fantasy hockey highlights and our season-long
game to fans around the world.
“This alliance brings us one step closer to providing fans a live
professional sporting event every day, on Yahoo, completely frictionless
and for free – no cable subscription or authentication required,” said
Phil Lynch, VP, Media Partnerships at Yahoo. “We remain committed to
delivering the best digital content to our users and advertisers, and
the NHL’s premium content nicely complements our offering of live and
on-demand partner content, including Yahoo/MLB’s Game of the Day,
Yahoo/NBC Sports content and our recently announced deal with the PGA
TOUR.”
Building on the success of the NFL live stream on Yahoo which drew more
than 15 million viewers, Yahoo is introducing new video advertising
opportunities that will run within commercial breaks during the live
streams of live sporting events, which includes NHL and MLB games.
Brands will have new ways to connect directly with an engaged audience
of sports fans around this live video programming on Yahoo Sports, while
using Yahoo’s audience insights and retargeting capabilities to engage
with viewers after a game concludes.
ABOUT THE NHL
The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 30
Member Clubs, with players from more than 20 countries represented
across team rosters, competing for the most revered trophy in
professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Each year, the NHL entertains
hundreds of millions of fans around the world. The League broadcasts
games in more than 160 countries and territories through its
rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in
Canada, and Viasat in the Nordic Region. The NHL reaches fans worldwide
with games available online in every country including via its live and
on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the
League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL app; across
nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, and on
NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring an enhanced
statistics platform powered by SAP, providing the definitive destination
for hockey analytics. A historic media rights partnership between the
NHL and MLBAM has transformed the fan experience across the League’s
digital and broadcast assets, with an emphasis on deeper access into the
game and enhanced storytelling. To celebrate the NHL’s international
diversity, the World Cup of Hockey will return in September, 2016, a
best-on-best international tournament featuring eight teams comprised of
the world’s best hockey players. On Founder’s Day in November 2017, the
League will celebrate its Centennial anniversary, commemorating 100
years of NHL hockey. The NHL is committed to giving back to the
community through programs including: Hockey is for Everyone™ which
supports nonprofit youth hockey organizations across North America;
Hockey Fights Cancer™ which raises money and awareness for hockey’s most
important fight; NHL Green™ which is committed to the pursuit of
sustainable business practices; and a partnership with the You Can Play
Project, which is committed to supporting the LGBT community and
fighting homophobia in sports. For more information, visit
NHL.com.
NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey
League. All Rights Reserved.
About Yahoo
Yahoo is a guide focused on informing, connecting, and entertaining our
users. By creating highly personalized experiences for our users, we
keep people connected to what matters most to them, across devices and
around the world. In turn, we create value for advertisers by connecting
them with the audiences that build their businesses. Yahoo is
headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices located
throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Europe, Middle East
and Africa (EMEA) regions. For more information, visit the pressroom (pressroom.yahoo.net)
or the Company’s blog (yahoo.tumblr.com).
