Yahoo Sports Partners With NHL to Bring Fans Free, Live Out-of-Market Games & On-Demand Premium Content

No Cable or Authentication Required, Alliance Offers New

Opportunities for Advertisers to Connect with Fans

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today

announced a strategic alliance to deliver premium sports content to

Yahoo Sports’ millions of users. Now fans can access live, out-of-market

NHL games for free on Yahoo, throughout the week, no cable subscription

or authentication required. Yahoo will offer unique advertising

opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences, alongside and

within this live and on-demand sports contents.

Beginning March 11, Yahoo Sports, in collaboration with the NHL, will

live stream an NHL “Game of the Day” to hockey fans in the U.S., up to

four days a week, along with delivering in-game highlights for each

game. This is in addition to the Wednesday and Sunday national NHL games

currently promoted by Yahoo to its fans in partnership with NBC Sports

Group. Yahoo will also provide condensed games, “Best of the Day” and

“Best of the Week” top plays and postgame highlights. Yahoo Sports also

will continue to bring fantasy hockey highlights and our season-long

game to fans around the world.

“This alliance brings us one step closer to providing fans a live

professional sporting event every day, on Yahoo, completely frictionless

and for free – no cable subscription or authentication required,” said

Phil Lynch, VP, Media Partnerships at Yahoo. “We remain committed to

delivering the best digital content to our users and advertisers, and

the NHL’s premium content nicely complements our offering of live and

on-demand partner content, including Yahoo/MLB’s Game of the Day,

Yahoo/NBC Sports content and our recently announced deal with the PGA

TOUR.”

Building on the success of the NFL live stream on Yahoo which drew more

than 15 million viewers, Yahoo is introducing new video advertising

opportunities that will run within commercial breaks during the live

streams of live sporting events, which includes NHL and MLB games.

Brands will have new ways to connect directly with an engaged audience

of sports fans around this live video programming on Yahoo Sports, while

using Yahoo’s audience insights and retargeting capabilities to engage

with viewers after a game concludes.

ABOUT THE NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 30

Member Clubs, with players from more than 20 countries represented

across team rosters, competing for the most revered trophy in

professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Each year, the NHL entertains

hundreds of millions of fans around the world. The League broadcasts

games in more than 160 countries and territories through its

rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in

Canada, and Viasat in the Nordic Region. The NHL reaches fans worldwide

with games available online in every country including via its live and

on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the

League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL app; across

nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, and on

NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring an enhanced

statistics platform powered by SAP, providing the definitive destination

for hockey analytics. A historic media rights partnership between the

NHL and MLBAM has transformed the fan experience across the League’s

digital and broadcast assets, with an emphasis on deeper access into the

game and enhanced storytelling. To celebrate the NHL’s international

diversity, the World Cup of Hockey will return in September, 2016, a

best-on-best international tournament featuring eight teams comprised of

the world’s best hockey players. On Founder’s Day in November 2017, the

League will celebrate its Centennial anniversary, commemorating 100

years of NHL hockey. The NHL is committed to giving back to the

community through programs including: Hockey is for Everyone™ which

supports nonprofit youth hockey organizations across North America;

Hockey Fights Cancer™ which raises money and awareness for hockey’s most

important fight; NHL Green™ which is committed to the pursuit of

sustainable business practices; and a partnership with the You Can Play

Project, which is committed to supporting the LGBT community and

fighting homophobia in sports. For more information, visit

NHL.com.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey

League. All Rights Reserved.

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a guide focused on informing, connecting, and entertaining our

users. By creating highly personalized experiences for our users, we

keep people connected to what matters most to them, across devices and

around the world. In turn, we create value for advertisers by connecting

them with the audiences that build their businesses. Yahoo is

headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices located

throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Europe, Middle East

and Africa (EMEA) regions. For more information, visit the pressroom (pressroom.yahoo.net)

or the Company’s blog (yahoo.tumblr.com).

Contacts

Yahoo

Sean Hamel, 212-381-6877

shamel@yahoo-inc.com