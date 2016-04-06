YI Home Camera 2™ Coming to Amazon and YITechnology.com

Advanced, smart home monitoring system offers users complete coverage

and control of content

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeSecurity—YI

Technology Inc. (“YI”), an international imaging technology leader

and maker of world-wide best selling home monitoring systems, today

announced the upcoming launch of its second generation home monitoring

system. The YI Home Camera 2™ is the world’s first intelligent home

video monitoring system that offers users complete coverage and control

of all of their content, whether monitoring children, pets, homes or

businesses. The dramatically enhanced YI Home Camera 2 features an

advanced Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) camera processor and will soon be

available for $129.99 on YITechnology.com and Amazon.com.





“To learn what users truly want in a smart home monitoring system, we

spent thousands of hours on research and development listening to

feedback from our 3.5 million active users in 10 international markets,

and closely examined the challenges with alternative solutions,” said

Sean Da, co-founder and CEO of YI Technology. “We know that people are

looking for three things – content, coverage and control. But until now,

they have had to compromise at least one of those features in order to

get the other two. People should not have to make trade-offs when it

comes to achieving peace of mind about the things most important to

them.”

With the YI Home Camera 2, users own all of the content captured by

their device and have complete control over how it is stored and

accessed. Users can view live-stream content from the YI Home app, or

access their locally stored content history on the included MicroSD

card. Content storage and access is free. In the future, YI will offer

an optional U.S.-based cloud video service.

The YI Home Camera 2 delivers the highest quality video in the most

useful and practical way. Its sleek design houses an advanced Ambarella

S2LM HD IP camera SoC (System on Chip), providing clear images even in

challenging lighting conditions and with very low bitrates.

“YI Technology’s Home Camera 2 addresses consumer demand for a home

security camera that gives users control of their content and allows

them to connect a number of cameras throughout their homes or

businesses,” said Fermi Wang, president and CEO of Ambarella.

“Ambarella’s S2LM IP Camera SoC plays an integral part by offering Full

HD video capture and a powerful platform for YI Technology’s advanced

analytics.”

Specs and Features

With the YI Home Camera 2, users will experience significant upgrades to

viewing and sound quality, camera angles, and recognition features

compared to the existing YI Home Camera, a number one best seller on

Amazon since its launch in December 2015. Key features include:

Smart Video Technology : The YI Home Camera 2

features cutting edge Smart Video technology, YI’s proprietary

imaging and video analytics technology. This ensures that the video

and audio that users want, is captured in the highest fidelity and

delivered in the most useful, practical way. A full HD 1080P

Panasonic™ CMOS sensor combined with Ambarella’s S2LM™ IP camera SoC

deliver high quality, low bit rate H.264 video.

: The YI Home Camera 2 features cutting edge technology, YI’s proprietary imaging and video analytics technology. This ensures that the video and audio that users want, is captured in the highest fidelity and delivered in the most useful, practical way. A full HD 1080P Panasonic™ CMOS sensor combined with Ambarella’s S2LM™ IP camera SoC deliver high quality, low bit rate H.264 video. Picture Quality: The YI Home Camera 2 increases the viewing

angle by roughly 20 percent, further expands viewing coverage and

reduces blind spots with a 130° ultra-wide angle lens. It also offers

sophisticated features such as a HDR, lens distortion correction and

infrared LED night vision.

The YI Home Camera 2 increases the viewing angle by roughly 20 percent, further expands viewing coverage and reduces blind spots with a 130° ultra-wide angle lens. It also offers sophisticated features such as a HDR, lens distortion correction and infrared LED night vision. Audio / Voice Quality : YI Home Camera 2 applies the latest

audio encoding technology to produce higher sound quality and

eliminate environmental noise. The two-way audio feature supports a

sampling rate of up to 48 KHz.

: YI Home Camera 2 applies the latest audio encoding technology to produce higher sound quality and eliminate environmental noise. The two-way audio feature supports a sampling rate of up to 48 KHz. Gesture Detection : A user in the home can automatically send a

10-second video to a remote user’s mobile device by following a simple

gesture. The user raises an arm with a palm fully opened in front of

the camera; the camera acknowledges presence with a voice prompt and

the user closes his or her fist. Upon completing the sequence, the

camera will start recording the video and send it to the accompanying

app.

: A user in the home can automatically send a 10-second video to a remote user’s mobile device by following a simple gesture. The user raises an arm with a palm fully opened in front of the camera; the camera acknowledges presence with a voice prompt and the user closes his or her fist. Upon completing the sequence, the camera will start recording the video and send it to the accompanying app. Human Detection : The YI Home Camera 2 is able to recognize a

human figure and filter out non-human objects or activities that

generate false alerts, thus reducing irrelevant alerts triggered by

environmental factors. Intelligent vision analysis algorithms only

send alerts when appropriate movement is detected.

: The YI Home Camera 2 is able to recognize a human figure and filter out non-human objects or activities that generate false alerts, thus reducing irrelevant alerts triggered by environmental factors. Intelligent vision analysis algorithms only send alerts when appropriate movement is detected. iOS and Android App : The accompanying YI Home app provides a

live view of multiple cameras and can be scaled to an unlimited number

of units, rooms, homes and remote locations. Users can receive alerts

on multiple devices, manage and customize preferences and securely

store and manage all content.

: The accompanying YI Home app provides a live view of multiple cameras and can be scaled to an unlimited number of units, rooms, homes and remote locations. Users can receive alerts on multiple devices, manage and customize preferences and securely store and manage all content. Baby Crying Detection: The YI Home Camera 2 will be able to

detect the sound of a baby crying and will send an alert to the user’s

mobile device.

The YI Home Camera 2 is one solution in YI Technology’s growing range of

offerings, which also includes action cameras. It is part of the

company’s mission to offer the world’s very best imaging technology at

great value and to make it practical and personal for real people to use

every day.

Pricing & Availability

The YI Home Camera 2 will soon be available to purchase in the U.S. for

$129.99 on YITechnology.com and Amazon.com with a 32GB Micro SD card

included. For the same price as one of a competitor’s products, users

can purchase multiple YI’s to cover an entire home or office. YI will

begin to release the YI Home Camera 2 in other international markets

throughout 2016.

About YI Technology

YI Technology is a leading, international provider of advanced,

intelligent imaging technologies, products, services and platforms. Our

development team consists of industry-leading experts from US, China,

Japan and Israel with several decades of combined experience in imaging

technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing and mobile

applications. We are committed to using innovative technology to make

everyday life safer, richer and more fun.

We believe that the very best imaging and sensing technology should be

easy and accessible to everyone. With our passion, hard work and

commitment to combining the highest quality technology solutions with

value, we can provide millions of users of all ages from every corner of

the world with peace of mind, and inspire greater connection between

families, friends and communities.

For more information visit www.yitechnology.com

