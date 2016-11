BuenosDíasNYC: Por un mundo sin SIDA

MoMA's #PedroAlmodóvar retrospective opens tonight! The Oscar-winning writer/director is here to introduce his 20th feature, "Julieta." Joining him tonight is @rossydpalma. . The film series runs through December 17. For screening and ticket information, check out mo.ma/PedroAlmodovar #Julieta

