Gigi Hadid fue nombrada modelo del año

Gigi Hadid salió vencedora de la competencia en la categoría de modelo internacional del año de los British Fashion Awards, en la cual también estaba nominada su hermana, Bella Hadid.
La modelo, de 21 años, también se sobrepuso a su amiga Kendall Jenner, durante la ceremonia que se celebró este lunes por la noche en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
To be voted for this award by the @britishfashioncouncil, to stand in front of an audience full of my greatest inspirations, idols, and friends, and to be presented International Model of the Year by my angel @donatella_versace was one of the most humbling and emotional experiences of my life. To walk into that room and feel so at home is a great blessing and I have & will cherish every friend, memory, lesson and adventure this industry has given me, forever. I can't wait to continue to grow and create with all of you, and to see what the future holds !! Make a conscious effort every day to be someone people enjoy working with, and your possibilities will surprise you. ❤️
Al evento también acudieron artistas como Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jenna Coleman y Nicole Scherzinger.
Entre las modelos que desfilaron por la alfombra roja se encuentran Eva Herzigova, Kate Moss o Naomi Campbell y Karlie Kloss.
Los British Fashion Awards son una ceremonia anual en la cual se reconoce a aquellos que contribuyen de manera destacada al diseño de la moda.
En la categoría de líder internacional de la moda resultó vencedor Maro Bizarri, de Gucci ; el premio a la trayectoria fue para Ralph Lauren y el de nuevo ícono de la moda fue para Jaden y Willow Smith.