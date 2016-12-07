Gigi Hadid fue nombrada modelo del año

La maniquí resultó vencedora en la categoría de modelo internacional del año de los British Fashion Awards
Por: Agencia Reforma

Gigi Hadid salió vencedora de la competencia en la categoría de modelo internacional del año de los British Fashion Awards, en la cual también estaba nominada su hermana, Bella Hadid.

La modelo, de 21 años, también se sobrepuso a su amiga Kendall Jenner, durante la ceremonia que se celebró este lunes por la noche en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.

Al evento también acudieron artistas como Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jenna Coleman y Nicole Scherzinger.

Entre las modelos que desfilaron por la alfombra roja se encuentran Eva Herzigova, Kate Moss o Naomi Campbell y Karlie Kloss.

Los British Fashion Awards son una ceremonia anual en la cual se reconoce a aquellos que contribuyen de manera destacada al diseño de la moda.

En la categoría de líder internacional de la moda resultó vencedor Maro Bizarri, de Gucci ; el premio a la trayectoria fue para Ralph Lauren y el de nuevo ícono de la moda fue para Jaden y Willow Smith.

