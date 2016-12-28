For a Fairer Fare

Proposals such as the one presented by Community Service Society and Riders Alliance to subsidize half of the fare for low income families are more than necessary and must be considered by the authorities

New York City’s public transport users will have to adjust their budget once again in 2017 due to the upcoming fare hike.

“My concern is that it will take an even bigger cut from my check,” is what Hispanic single mother Ana Paulino, 32, says keeps her up at night. She is often forced to limit the amount she spends on her children’s clothing and shoes because of the expense of paying for transportation.

Like Paulino, many families face the same daily challenge due to the high cost of living in the city. That is why proposals such as the one presented by Community Service Society and Riders Alliance to subsidize half of the fare for low income families are more than necessary and must be considered by the authorities.

Cutting fares in half for at least 800,000 New Yorkers – 300,000 of whom are Hispanic – is in the hands of City Hall.

A study by the Community Service Society states that the subsidy would cost the City less than 0.3% of its annual $82 billion budget.

For low-income families, it would signify savings of more than $700 per year.

The de Blasio Administration must take into account that 27% of New York’s working poor cannot make more sacrifices to buy a MetroCard that is digging a hole in their pocket.

De Blasio must do the right thing and look at how other cities, such as Seattle and San Francisco, are beginning to develop similar measures to help those who have less.

There are no excuses for not implementing the subsidy, as the City is able to apply the same system it uses to offer discounts to seniors and students.

Mayor de Blasio: The working poor in the city need a break.