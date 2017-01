BuenosDíasNYC: Tragos dentro de un iglú climatizado

Brazilian street artist Sipros @sipros_sipros is well know for his portraiture of exaggerated characters mainly painted on city walls. Here is a Salvador Dalí with his icon mustache and an extra large set of ears. Found by @marielalombard @eldiariony #sipros #nyc #nuevayork #photooftheday #marielalombardphotographer #thebushwickcollective #salvadordali #oreiudodali #manhattan

A photo posted by El Diario Nueva York (@eldiariony) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:44am PST