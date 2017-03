Video: Chiquis Rivera cierra negocio que Jenni Rivera le ayudó a abrir

Who else is watching @TheRiverasTv ? This part of the episode shows one one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Last year was a year of letting go. And my baby #BMD was one of those things. 💔😰 My First baby @blowmedry_la is officially closed! Thank you to all my employees who did an amazing job on maintaining it 🙏🏼 #TheRiveras #BlowMeDry #Universo

Chiquis (@chiquisoficial) on Mar 5, 2017