BuenosDíasNYC: Celebra la primavera con Cirque du Soleil en Broadway

The new attraction in town (and I hope a soon-to-be New York art landmark). 'Fearless Girl', a bronze sculpture by Kristen Visbal defying the 'Charging Bull' (by Arturo Di Modica) in Bowling Green Park, in the Financial District. The sculpture encourage company to end the gender gap and unfair inequality in the workplace, specially in the first developed societies. #fearlessgirl #sculpture #kristenvisbal #manhattan #financialdistrict #newyork #nyc #artinpublicplaces #manhattanite #women #womenartists

