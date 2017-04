Harry Styles rompe el silencio sobre Taylor Swift y sus canciones

OK I'M NOT OK! JUST SCROLLED IG THEN FOUND A BUN OF LEAKED PICS OF MY @harrystyles AND @kendalljenner !! FVCK SHT SICK WTF WTH?!! MY HEART'S BREAKING -AGAIN- I'M CRYING IT HURTS REALLY!! OMFG?!! BUT I'M HAPPY FOR HIM. I'LL FIND ANOTHER HARRY😭😭😭😢😂😓😓😩😫😨😱😒😞😂😘😍😡😠😤😖👿😲😵😑👼👹😾😹😿💩💩💩 #hendall #harrykendall #harrystyles #kendalljenner

A post shared by Harti Tsaeni Alwarokil Jannah (@hartitsaeni) on Mar 20, 2016 at 1:52am PDT