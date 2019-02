BuenosDíasNYC: ¿Invasión de cucarachas en la ciudad?

Puerto Rican olympic athlete Monica Puig is seen during a practice at the 2013 US Open in NYC. After guarantee Puerto Rico’s ninth’s Olympic medal all-time, which made her the island’s first female medalist in any sport, today she will have the chance to claim her country’s first-ever gold medal. Photo @marielalombard #picapower #picapower?? #monicapuig #rio2016 #usopen #puertorico @monicaace93

