Foto: El topless de Paris Jackson que desató polémica en redes

El hecho de ser nada menos que la hija de Michael Jackson podría ser un enorme peso para Paris. Sin embargo, la joven viene demostrando estar muy bien plantada en los medios y recientemente comenzó a dar sus primeros pasos, tanto en el mundo del modelaje como en el de la actuación. Asimismo, Paris no tiene pelos en la lengua al dirigirse a los detractores, especialmente cuando éstos atacan su cuerpo en las redes sociales.
Luego de que Jackson compartiera en Instagram una imagen de sí misma en topless, tomando sol en la terraza bien “al natural”, muchos comentarios apuntaron a denigrar su figura y el modo en el que la muestra. Paris decidió no quedarse callada y, en la misma imagen, respondió a las críticas.
“La desnudez comenzó como un movimiento para ‘volver a la naturaleza’, ‘expresar la libertad’, ‘ser más saludable’ y fue incluso llamado una filosofía (…) hay muchas formas de absorber la energía de la tierra, mi favorita es el earthing, que consiste en absorber las vibras de la tierra con tus pies descalzos y dejando que los rayos del sol penetren tu piel desnuda”, explicó la hija del Rey Pop, y concluyó su larga misiva con un poderoso mensaje:
“Si les molesta lo entiendo y los invito a dejar de seguirme, no me disculparé, esto es lo que soy y me niego a esconderme, cada quien tiene su opinión, somos humanos”, escribió la “It-Girl” del momento.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?