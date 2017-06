Video: Chris Martin de Coldplay canta canción de Shakira

hi everybody i hope you are all doing really well wherever you’re reading this in the world. we are very happy to tell you that @shakira will be joining the line up for @glblctzn hamburg on july 6 with a special set with shakira in mind, here are the tracks i am listening to all the time at the moment london grammar- big picture stromae- formidable lana del rey- love and shakira- me enamore see you soon i hope love cm

