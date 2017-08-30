Lo básico que debes tener para ejercitarte en casa

¿Quién no sueña con tener todos los beneficios del ejercicio sin moverse de su casa? La tecnología y las redes sociales nos dieron esa posibilidad. Si pones “rutina de ejercicios” en YouTube, aparece una lista de más de 600 mil videos, mostrando los movimientos favoritos de diferentes entrenadores para endurecer las piernas, fortalecer los brazos y marcar la panza. Pero, como todo ejercicio, no es tan fácil.
Si bien para muchos ir a un gimnasio les sirve para sacarle provecho al tiempo que invierten, para muchos, la fiaca puede vencer, el tiempo no es suficiente o pagar una cuota de un club no es una posibilidad. Es por eso que hay una gran cantidad de personas que juran por los beneficios de hacer ejercicio en su casa.
So my Dad just retired (tag or show an older adult in your life who needs this workout too)🙋🏽He's 63 years young & I wanted to create a workout for him to get him back into a regular exercise routine, he hasn't exercised regularly in quite some time. So here we go!💪🏽 . I suggest 2-8lb dumbbells . 1️⃣Squats (place feet a little wider than hip width, hold weights at shoulders or skip the weights all together) 12 Reps 2️⃣Shoulder Presses (sit in chair, w/ back not touching seat, core engaged) 12 Reps 3️⃣Curls (standing, pelvis slightly tucked, core tight) 12 Reps 4️⃣Lateral Lifts (finger tips on back of chair, keep toes forward aligned w/ knee, don't let inner leg open as you lift, keep knee & toes forward) 10 Ea Leg 5️⃣Lateral Hold (hold the top position of your lift, not too high, but enough to feel a little challenge, balance moves like these are excellent for older adults, to modify simply hold back of chair w/ finger tips of one hand) 10 Sec Hold ea Leg 6️⃣Calf Raises (hold back of chair w/ finger tips) 12 Reps 7️⃣Leg Glide (another excellent balance exercise, if need to hold back of chair w/ finger tips) 10 Ea Leg 8️⃣Seated Lifts (sit on edge of chair, tighten core, sit up straight, lift knees toward chest, but don't bend over, think core to help lift, alternating legs) 12 Reps 9️⃣Wall Push Ups (place hands wide, tuck pelvis, core tight, tippy toes, lean into wall & push away) 10 Reps . . 3-4 Sets . . Safe & great way to ease into a routine! Starting is the first step, then you can always do more as you get better. This workout is also great for anyone who just wants to start very safe & get some basics down, like "pregnant women or women just cleared to exercise after pregnancy/c-section" as some My wonderful chicas below have pointed out in the comments.😘
“Se pueden hacer 6 o 7 ejercicios muy básicos sin cargar ni sobrecargar con pesos extremadamente altos, que se pueden hacer mirando la tele o haciendo la comida”, dijo el personal trainer Emilio Rodríguez. Estocadas con una pierna, sentadillas y abdominales son algunos de los ejercicios localizados que ayudan a mover el cuerpo con poco riesgo de lesión.
“Hay ejercicios que son importantes difundir, que tiene la posibilidad de ejecutarlos cualquiera: la caminata y la elongación. Mezclados aportan salud cardiovascular y articular”, aseguró el personal trainer. Los mejores materiales para incorporar en una rutina casera es la colchoneta y la banda elástica, incluso antes que las pesas. Además, la rutina elegida va a depender de la edad y del físico de la persona.
Another plank series 😊 I'm not a fan of planks (i don't know anyone who is lol) BUT they are amazing for ab progress! Rant: A month or so ago my eating took a slip & I have been indulging a bit more 🙊 and haven't been as consistent with my & fitness 😬😯 – Life throws you curve ⚾'s sometimes & 💩 happens 😊 Since then I have noticed a HUGE change in my abs & tummy altogether – bloat that doesn't seem to go away, constant food 👶/ protruding that big t-shirts (& bf's shirts) are my bff. I increased my water intake to flush it all out & a few other tweaks but I have seen & felt the biggest difference & improvement since doing planks a couple days ago! I have only done 4 sets of planks (2 sets for 2 days) and I already feel tighter and much much better 😅 no six-pack but back on track ✔
“Si te propones mover la sangre en determinadas partes del cuerpo, está bueno hacer ejercicios en casa, pero si quieres bajar de peso, quizás lo mejor sea consultar con un profesional para poder tener una rutina un poco más compleja. Así como vamos al médico cuando estamos enfermos, hay que acudir a un técnico para regular la actividad física”, recomendó.
Destroyed my legs today with lots of squats, deadlifts, and lunges. I also mixed up my routine by incorporating a resistance band while doing some plyometric leg work. It brought on a huge burn and high calorie burner. 1️⃣ Jump Squats: start in a squat position with your fingers touching the floor and a band around your ankle. Jump up and bring your feet together and then land in a squat position. Do this move for one minute. 2️⃣ Lateral stance jacks: Move laterally with a band around your ankle and make sure to bring your feet together in the middle as you jump and land with your hand touching your opposite foot. Do this move for a minute. 3️⃣ Scissor runs: Do scissor runs with a band around your ankle for one minute. 4️⃣ Parallel squat with lateral leg raise: With a band around your ankle, do a squat and then raise your leg to the side. Do 15 reps on each side.
Lo más importante a la hora de empezar una rutina en casa es identificar qué tipo de ejercicio se quiere realizar y qué parte del cuerpo se quiere enfocar. En YouTube, existen cientos de entrenadores que suben sus rutinas. Solo con el hashtag #fitness, en Instagram hay más de 200 millones de publicaciones. Pero antes de realizar cualquier tipo de movimiento, es necesario leer o escuchar al entrenador virtual que explica la manera correcta de hacerlo para no lastimarse. “Lo recomendable es ejercitar 3 veces por semana durante una hora haciendo foco en plano superior e inferior y la zona media”, dijo Rodríguez.
Consejos para hacer ejercicio en casa
Haz la tarea. Arma una rutina que sea específica para ti, márcalos y guárdalos en tu buscador. Incluso los puedes separar por partes del cuerpo que quieras ejercitar. Ten cuidado con el largo de los videos. Hay muchas rutinas de menos de 10 minutos, pero si quieres ejercitar durante 45 minutos, busca videos de una hora.
Haz un lugar especial en tu casa para hacer ejercicio. Puede ser una esquina o enfrente del televisor, para que tu cerebro pueda crear la rutina. Si es posible, pon un espejo cerca para poder ver tu postura y evitar malos movimientos que puedan generar una lesión.
Agéndalo, como cualquier clase en el gimnasio, y no esperes a que las ganas surjan de ti. Así como es muy fácil faltar al gimnasio, también puede pasar que dilates la rutina porque te puedes distraer o qiueres quedarte en el sillón un rato más.
Puedes invertir en una colchoneta y en elementos como una banda elástica o pesas. Sin embargo, hay cientos de ejercicios que se pueden hacer sin materiales a un clic de distancia.
Si bien lo ideal es ejercitar 3 veces por semana durante una hora, a veces no todos tienen ese tiempo. La rutina empieza con los pequeños pasos. Si puedes dedicar algunos minutos para ejercitar una zona y estirar después, puede cambiar el resto del día.
Puedes variar cuántas veces se te ocurra. Desde yoga, boxeo, zumba e incluso coreografías, en Internet hay miles de rutinas para que no te sientas en crossfit (amantes del servicio militar, también hay videos de estos ejercicios).