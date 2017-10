Foto: Bella Hadid celebró su cumpleaños con diminuta lencería

HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY MY ANGELIC SISTER @BELLAHADID !!! 🍼💕 There are no words for how much I love you. You know I've been trying to protect u from the world since day one, 🤣 and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you'll ever know. You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so so proud. You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af. 👑 You have a power to empathize with everyone & love always, and you make so many people happy in doing so! 🦋 So excited to celebrate tonight – Cheers to YOU Bella Kai Kai ⚡️⚡️🍸 I LOVE U MY LIL SISSYPOP

