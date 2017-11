Un maratón histórico: una americana al podio, nuevas tecnologías y policías armados hasta los dientes

Mile 22….this is where the race really began people. This is where shit got real….This is where I contemplated faking a serious injury 😂😂😂😂 It felt like somebody hit me in both of my legs with a bat that had cramps attached to it. This was a different type of pain…This was that level of hurt that made you dig deep and ask yourself if you had what it takes to be great….I willed myself to the finish line with mental toughness….major thank you to my guy @shafferdc who was with me every single step of the way & @blue_benadum & Mike Rogers….I love & appreciate u guys. This is only the beginning people….I am about to run all of the world and I’m going to do it with HART!!!! #RunWithHart #MoveWithHart #JoinMyMovement #YouAreYourOwnCompetition

