Mikayla Holmgren, la primera chica con síndrome de Down que concursa en Miss USA

#Repost @bethelumn (@get_repost) ・・・ Mikayla Holmgren '18 is all over @buzzfeed, @StarTribune, @PioneerPress, @kare11 (and everywhere else we look) making headlines as the first woman with Down syndrome to compete for #MissMinnesotaUSA. To us, she's front-row-Chapel-cheering Mikayla, who lights up our hallways every day! Here she is with Anna Korger '21, who made the top 15 this weekend. So cool to have TWO Royals doing Bethel proud. #Congrats #WorldChangers

