The Shape of Water de Guillermo del Toro, acapara las nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2018

Estos todos los nominados

La obra maestra del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, se convirtió este lunes en la película favorita para la 75 edición de los Golden Globes, al recibir 7 nominaciones entre las que se incluyen Mejor Película y Mejor Dirección.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados para la entrega que se llevará a cabo este 7 de enero y será conducida por el comediante Seth Mayers.

Se trata del inicio de la temporada de premios al cine y la televisión, que finaliza con los Óscar.

Estos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2018.

CINE

Mejor Película (Drama)

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor actor (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor actriz (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Guión

La forma del agua

Lady Bird

The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono

Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri

Apuesta maestra

Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor actor principal (Musical /Comedia)

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Mejor actriz principal (Musical/Comedia)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Mejor Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Mejor película extranjera

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Mejor película animada

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

TV

Mejor Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Mejor actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Mejor actriz (Drama)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor comedia

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – Glow

Issa Rae – Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Mejor Miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Mejor actor en miniserie

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Mejor actriz en miniserie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies