Penélope Cruz externa apoyo a Salma Hayek

I love you, my beautiful friend. ❤️ “But why do so many of us, as female artists, have to go to war to tell our stories when we have so much to offer? Why do we have to fight tooth and nail to maintain our dignity? I think it is because we, as women, have been devalued artistically to an indecent state, to the point where the film industry stopped making an effort to find out what female audiences wanted to see and what stories we wanted to tell. Until there is equality in our industry, with men and women having the same value in every aspect of it, our community will continue to be a fertile ground for predators” -Salma Hayek @salmahayek @nytimes

