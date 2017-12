Hacen cartel contra Meryl Streep

APPARENTLY THIS POSTER WAS A BIG DEAL THIS MORNING IT WAS TAKEN OFF TODAY. BUT I GOT A PICTURE 1ST. PAPARAZZI WAS THERE. IT WILL COME OUT ON "INSIDE EDITION" AT 6AM. STAY TUNED. #merylstreep #hollywood #harveyweinstein #scandal #secret #celeb #director #sheknows #paparazzi #wilshire #actor #oscars #goldenglobes #movie #filmphotography #humpday #wednesday #blogger #insideedition

A post shared by Brenda C Cortez #follow (@iam_that_meangirl) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:39pm PST