California busca a los desaparecidos en las inundaciones

We now know at least 15 people were killed in the #mudslide, dozens more are missing and hundreds more being rescued. They’ve yet to give a # on homes damaged/destroyed but one fire official told me it’ll be at least 100. #cawx #CAstorm #montecito #montecitoflooding pic.twitter.com/nvjt3ph1LZ

— Carina Corral (@CorralCarina) January 10, 2018