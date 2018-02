VIDEO: Un muerto y varios heridos cuando 70 carros chocan en la nieve en Iowa

Five people died and dozens were injured in more than 650 crashes on snow-covered Missouri roads in recent days, the Associated Press reported on Feb. 6. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crashes started two days earlier as snow began to fall. The largest crash happened on I-44 near Marshfield, about 185 miles southeast of Kansas City. Aside from the 60 to 80 damaged vehicles, another two dozen vehicles became blocked and unable to move, patrol Sgt. Jason Pace told the AP. The pileup killed a 55-year-old man from California, and the interstate was closed for several hours as the wreckage was cleared. Another 12-vehicle pileup on I-44 killed one woman. Video source: Conway Volunteer Fire Department

