¿Sofia Richie es la “doble” de Kourtney Kardashian?

Share the Joy and #ShareYourEars! Help make wishes come true this holiday season with Disney Parks and Make-A-Wish. For every “ears” photo shared with #ShareYourEars, Disney Parks will donate $5 to @MakeaWishAmerica up to $1 million!

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 15, 2017 at 11:02am PST