FOTOS: El excéntrico pastel de bodas de $1 millón de dólares

La diseñadora y pastelera británica Debbie Wingham creó un pastel de bodas con la forma de una novia árabe de 1.80 metros de estatura
FOTOS: El excéntrico pastel de bodas de $1 millón de dólares
¿Qué te parece?
Foto: Instagram
Por: Agencia Reforma

Con este pastel de bodas, el novio dudará en comerse a la novia.

La diseñadora y pastelera británica Debbie Wingham creó un pastel de bodas con la forma de una novia árabe de 1.80 metros de estatura, con valor de $1 millón de dólares.

Para su elaboración, que realizó en sólo 10 días, se utilizaron mil huevos y 20 kilos de chocolate, además de 5 mil flores, también comestibles, hechas a mano.

Incluye técnicas de encajes de pastel, repujado, esculpido y moldeado e incluso la creación de telas comestibles con papel de arroz y algunas técnicas modernas adoptadas, lo que convierte a Debbie en una de las modistas más finas del mundo“, detalló un portavoz de la diseñadora a The Sun.

Ta dah! The big reveal! Introducing the million dollar bride!!!!! Inspired by arabian influence this was her in the beautiful @rafflesdubai where she was created. She was revealed today @thebrideshow I'm too tired for hashtags but she is so worth it ! Will post detail images later need skeep now sshhhh

A post shared by Debbie wingham (@debbie_wingham) on

Wingham, dueña de la panificadora Couture to Cakes, misma que tiene una lista de espera para los próximos seis meses, también posee el récord del pastel más caro del mundo, valorado en $50 millones de dólares.

Dicha tarta, preparada por la repostera para un cliente árabe que quería agasajar a su hija, incluyó un adorno con todos los diamantes que el jeque deseaba regalarle a su heredera, con lo que rompió su propio récord.

POR: Roberto García

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Alrededor de la web

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?