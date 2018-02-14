FOTOS: El excéntrico pastel de bodas de $1 millón de dólares

Con este pastel de bodas, el novio dudará en comerse a la novia.
La diseñadora y pastelera británica Debbie Wingham creó un pastel de bodas con la forma de una novia árabe de 1.80 metros de estatura, con valor de $1 millón de dólares.
Para su elaboración, que realizó en sólo 10 días, se utilizaron mil huevos y 20 kilos de chocolate, además de 5 mil flores, también comestibles, hechas a mano.
“Incluye técnicas de encajes de pastel, repujado, esculpido y moldeado e incluso la creación de telas comestibles con papel de arroz y algunas técnicas modernas adoptadas, lo que convierte a Debbie en una de las modistas más finas del mundo“, detalló un portavoz de la diseñadora a The Sun.
Ta dah! The big reveal! Introducing the million dollar bride!!!!! Inspired by arabian influence this was her in the beautiful @rafflesdubai where she was created. She was revealed today @thebrideshow I'm too tired for hashtags but she is so worth it ! Will post detail images later need skeep now sshhhh
These fellas have been just amazing this week and infact all my @rafflesdubai family @doxisbekris @wolfgang_wagenleitner including my gorgeous friend @gsidky and the most lovely and organised fella ever! @amrshehata3 we have done so many showcases together over the years. I think this maybe the craziest yet! Certainly the tastiest that's for sure. With that amazing hazelnut cake of yours, The #milliondollarbride is certainly lovely inside and out! #lovedubai #loveraffles #homeawayfromhome #uae #middleeasternhome #style #family #luxuryhotelsoftheworld #stylishhotel #amazingstaff #welcome #visitrafflesdubai
Wingham, dueña de la panificadora Couture to Cakes, misma que tiene una lista de espera para los próximos seis meses, también posee el récord del pastel más caro del mundo, valorado en $50 millones de dólares.
Dicha tarta, preparada por la repostera para un cliente árabe que quería agasajar a su hija, incluyó un adorno con todos los diamantes que el jeque deseaba regalarle a su heredera, con lo que rompió su propio récord.
POR: Roberto García