¿De quién es el funeral al que acudieron más de 100 pilotos?

Gina Rose Montalto, 14.

Was a member of the MSDHS marching band's winter guard.

"She was a smart, loving, caring and strong girl who brightened any room she entered," her mother, said in a statement. "She will be missed by our family for all eternity”

Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/XZCT3pWd1t

— ay☁️ (@lightsonay) February 18, 2018