Tormentas y tornados dejan 4 muertos y zonas devastadas en Kentucky y Arkansas

"IT'S A MIRACLE NO ONE WAS HURT."

That's what one resident told me after a tornado touched down and ripped apart an entire apartment complex in Keiser, AR.

He also said, "God's got a plan, and it looks like he wanted us to move." pic.twitter.com/npyXCAjCNx

— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) February 25, 2018