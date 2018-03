La tormenta Quinn traerá nieve al oeste de EEUU hasta el fin de semana

Winter storm still on track to bring rain & mountain snow to the region later Thu thru Sat. Heavy rain possible Thu night & Fri morning, with showers lingering later Fri thru Sat. Potential for debris flows for recent burn areas Thu night & Fri morning. #LAWeather #SoCal #cawx pic.twitter.com/fG9Pm8YjWE

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 1, 2018