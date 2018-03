Nueva York se alista para la tormenta de nieve de esta noche

.@NWSNewYorkNY has issued a Citywide Winter Weather Advisory from 3/12, 8 PM to 3/13, 12PM. 2-4 inches of snow expected. For more info: https://t.co/t918yhlx8z. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/1ugQ48p0fm.

— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) March 12, 2018