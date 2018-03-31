La lista completa de lo que llega a Hulu en abril de 2018

¡Programate, hay mucho por ver!

Conoce la lista completa de contenidos para este mes de abril de 2018, con fecha de publicación, en Hulu. No te pierdas las mejores series y películas.

Disponible a partir del 1º de abril

60 Days In – Temporada 3 (A&E)

American Pickers- Temporadas 15 & 16 (History)

Ancient Aliens – Temporada 12 (History)

Counting Cars – Temporada 6B (History)

Fixer Upper – Temporada 4 (HGTV)

Flea Market Flip – Temporada 4 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop – Temporada 6 (HGTV)

Gangland Undercover – Temporada 1 (History)

House Hunters – Temporada 108 (HGTV)

House Hunter’s Renovation – Temporada 8 (HGTV)

Intervention – Temporadas 15 & 16 (A&E)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – Temporada 2 (A&E)

Project Runway – Temporada 15 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers – Temporada 9 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling – Temporadas 1 & 4 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America – Temporada 8 (Food Network)

30 Beats (2012)

5 Days of War (2010)

50/50 (2011)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Accepted (2006)

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

The Beaver (2011)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Red State (2012)

Con Air (1997)

The Conspirator (2011)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Dogs of War (1981)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eagle Vs Shark (2007)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Fathers and Daughters (2015)

Flashback (1990)

The Flowers of War (2011)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Fred: The Movie (2010)

Fred: Night of the Living Fred (2011)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Funny About Love (1990)

Gamer (2009)

The Giant King (2015)

Hellbenders 3D (2012)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am a Teacher (2016)

The Inbetweeners (2011)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Jackal (1997)

Jane Eyre (2011)

K2 (1991)

Ladybugs (1992)

Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)

Land Before Time Sing Along (1997)

Land Before Time Sing Along 2 (1999)

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)

Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)

Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire (2000)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Leftovers (2017)

Life Stinks (1991)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Map of the Human Heart (1992)

Marathon Man (1976)

The Marc Pease Experience (2009)

Married to the Mob (1988)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mystery Team (2009)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

The Phantom (1996)

Prancer (1989)

Project Nim (2011)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Roxanne (1987)

Salsa (1988)

Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll (2010)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

She’s Having A Baby (1988)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Stories We Tell (2012)

Superstar (1999)

The Switch (2010)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Tenderness (2009)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

Texas Killing Fields (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

Thunder Soul (2010)

Trading Mom (1994)

Tumbledown (2015)

Up In Smoke (1978)

Uptown Girls (2003)

U-571 (2000)

Warpath (1951)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

The Winning Season (2010)

Wishmaster (1997)

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Disponible a partir del 2 de abril

Black Sails – Temporada 4 (Starz)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special (NBC)

Life Partners (2014)

Disponible a partir del 3 de abril

The Crossing: Series Premiere (ABC)

Disponible a partir del 4 de abril

National Treasure: Kiri – Temporada 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

So B It (2016)

Disponible a partir del 6 de abril

Dina (2017)

Disponible a partir del 7 de abril

My Hero Academia (Subbed) – Temporada 3 Premiere (Funimation)

Disponible a partir del 9 de abril

Take My Nose…Please (2017)

Disponible a partir del 10 de abril

Preacher – Temporada 2 (AMC)

Hours (2013)

Disponible a partir del 11 de abril

New Girl – Temporada 7 Premiere (FOX)

Augie (2017)

Disponible a partir del 12 de abril

I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Disponible a partir del 13 de abril

Rellik: Series Premiere (*Cinemax)

Disponible a partir del 14 de abril

Dealt (2017)

Disponible a partir del 15 de abril

A Teacher (2013)

American Gangster (2007)

Boys and Girls (2000)

Fame (2009)

Hollow in the Land (2018)

Howl (2010)

In the Bedroom (2001)

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Master of Disguise (2002)

Off Label (2012)

Shut Up and Play the Hits (2012)

Slumber (2018)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Messenger (2009)

Disponible a partir del 16 de abril

The Relationtrip (2017)

Disponible a partir del 18 de abril

Tragedy Girls (2017)

Disponible a partir del 19 de abril

Love Island – Temporadas 1 & 2 (ITV)

The Only Way Is Essex – Temporada 21 (All3 Media)

Loving Vincent (2017)

Disponible a partir del 20 de abril

Z for Zachariah (2015)

Disponible a partir del 22 de abril

Westworld – Temporada 2 Premiere (*HBO)

Disponible a partir del 24 de abril

Vikings – Temporada 5 (History)

Disponible a partir del 25 de abril

The Handmaid’s Tale – Temporada 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disponible a partir del 26 de abril

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

Disponible a partir del 27 de abril

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)

Disponible a partir del 28 de abril

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

Disponible a partir del 29 de abril

Permanent (2017)

Disponible a partir del 30 de abril

The Carmichael Show – Temporada 3 (NBC)

Unsolved Mysteries – Temporadas 9 – 14 (FilmRise)

A Thousand Junkies (2017)

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Hulu no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.