La lista completa de lo que llega a Netflix en abril

Se acerca un nuevo mes que viene cargado de buenas producciones en Netflix, conoce la lista completa, con fechas de llegada a la plataforma.
¡Y recuerda! La plataforma también se renueva, por que unos llegan, pero otros se van.
Llega el 1º de abril
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu (Temporada 3)
Llega el 2 de abril
La Piloto (Temporada 1)
Llega el 3 de abril
Llega el 5 de abril
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
Llega el 6 de abril
Amateur
Fastest Car (Temporada 1)
Money Heist (Temporada 2)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Temporada 1)
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City (Temporada 1)
Llega el 7 de abril
24 Hours to Live
Llega el 9 de abril
AMO (Temporada 1)
Llega el 10 de abril
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
Llega el 12 de abril
Pickpockets
Llega el 13 de abril
Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man
Lost in Space (Temporada 1)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Temporada 2)
Llega el 15 de abril
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
Llega el 17 de abril
The Chalet
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
Llega el 18 de abril
Friend Request
Pelé
Llega el 19 de abril
Charité (Temporada 1)
Chasing The Dragon
Llega el 20 de abril
Aggretsuko (Temporada 1)
Dope (Temporada 2)
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical (Temporada 1)
Llega el 21 de abril
The Letdown (Temporada 1)
Llega el 24 de abril
Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
Llega el 25 de abril
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis
Llega el 27 de abril
3% (Temporada 2)
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey (Temporada 1)
The Week Of
Otras producciones sin fecha definida durante el mes…
Jane The Virgin: Season 4
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity