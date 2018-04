5 peores autos de todos los tiempos

April 1, 1970 American Motors debuts the Germlin. A car with one of the weirdest reputations. A "nerd car" named after a little green monster that causes mechanical issues. Call me crazy, but I've always admired the design of the 1st generation. Its endearing in a funny sort of way. Happy birthday Gremy! #amcgremlin #aprilfools #1970 #onthisday #mopar #germlin #smallcar #design #happybirthday #americanmotors

A post shared by Jesus R. Garcia (@jesus_behind_the_wheel) on Apr 1, 2018 at 11:16am PDT