Cierre de estación de tren B y C en Manhattan provoca dolor de cabeza

This morning, Cathedral Pkwy (110 St) A, C, B Station closed for an extensive renovation and will reopen in September. Please take the M10 bus or walk to nearby 103 St or 116 St Stations. Wayfinders are on site to assist. For more info, visit: https://t.co/NyxxfrLF40 https://t.co/JYL0MwGvcA

— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 9, 2018