Ebrio asesina a cantante embarazada en pleno escenario por no bailar para él

In a brutal episode, a pregnant Pakistani artist Twenty-four-year-old Samina Samoon has been shot dead during a festive ceremony in Larkana district of Sindh province as she refused to stand while singing.

کل رات لاڑکانے میں گلوکارہ کو گولی لگنے سے قتل pic.twitter.com/jnruAdI4Yx

