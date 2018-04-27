Video: Este novio le da la sorpresa de su vida a su pareja el día de su boda

Grinding to be able to walk @emilysummers08 7 yards down the aisle after we get married this Saturday 4/21! I’m practicing with the shoes that I’ll wear with my suit. 7 years of hard work is going into this one moment and it will be so worth it! Thanks @7yardsfilm @fotolanthropy for joining me today to capture my workout for the big day! @zackhadorn @barwismethods #7yards #7yardsfilm #weddinggrind

