Buscan al hombre que abandonó a un bebé en Harlem

#NYPD #32Pct thanks everyone for their assistance yesterday in locating the guardian of the found child, #SharedResponsibility. The child’s mother is fine, but we still need the whereabouts of the male who abandoned him: Stanton, Antonio A. 22 y/o 6’ 170lbs. pic.twitter.com/t5XadczXgH

— NYPD 32nd Precinct (@NYPD32Pct) May 4, 2018