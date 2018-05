Las olas de San Diego brillan de color azul aqua en las noches

I found out late last night that there was a possibility of a red tide in La Jolla… So yes, I packed up my stuff at 11PM and headed to the beach! . This phenomena is actually tiny ocean creatures called dinoflagellates. During the day, they are red tinted and why it is called the red tide. But its at night when the magic happens. Those tiny creatures glow a crazy blue color when they are moved. So when a wave crashes, the bioluminescence light show starts! . 📷©️: @underwaterpaparazzi . . . . . . . #abovewaterpaparazzi #lajollashores #redtide #bioluminescence #oceanblue #nightphotography #dinoflagellates #lightshow #electricblue #hiddensandiego #exploresandiego #longexposure

