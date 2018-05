Fotos: Dicen que Claudia Sampedro tiene el trasero de Kim Kardashian

“Does my sexiness upset you? Does it come as a surprise That I dance like I've got diamonds At the meeting of my thighs?” Still I Rise -Maya Angelou . Last night we experienced a full moon in Scorpio, the sign of transformation and personal growth. She reminds us of the magic of the world and our own ability to harness it to manifest anything we desire. Scorpio represents the constant cycles of birth and rebirth. She is a reminder that destruction does not seek to end, it seeks to begin and to build better than before. . Scorpios energy reminds us that like the rising Phoenix we can heal, transcend and transform.

