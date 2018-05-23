Prometida del difunto Aaron Hernández anuncia que está embarazada

Shayanna Jenkins, la exprometida del fallecido jugador de NFL Aaron Hernández, anunció que está embarazada de una niña.
La noticia fue dada por Instagram a 13 muertes del suicidio de Hernández en una prisión. El exjugador de New England Patriots pagaba una cadena perpetua por asesinato.
“Muchos de ustedes han especulado que yo tal vez esté esperando otro milagro, lo que es muy cierto. Yo quería tomar tiempo y procesar y publicarlo cuando estuviera lista”, escribió Jenkins en la publicación que acompañó con una imagen de su estado.
Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate , I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to. I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter … we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin . I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister , and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home . BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!! Mommy and sissy will continue to wait patiently for your arrival. I thank everyone for the continued support and appreciate the respect for our privacy that has been shown . 😍
Será la segunda hija de Jenkins, quien tuvo con Hernández a Avielle Janelle en 2012.
Se desconoce quien es el padre de la nueva bebé.