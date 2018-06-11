Video: Claudia Galván ataca a Chiquis Rivera con lluvia de insultos

El insulto menos vulgar de la "stripper" a la hija de Jenni Rivera fue llamarla "gorda"
Video: Claudia Galván ataca a Chiquis Rivera con lluvia de insultos
Claudia Galván y Chiquis Rivera
Foto: Instagram/EstrellaTV
Por: Redacción

Claudia Galván quiere seguir figurando en los medios y recientemente lanzó un video donde ataca con vulgaridades a Chiquis Rivera. Fue en Snapchat donde la ex de Lorenzo Méndez compartió el video donde aparece con una compañera “stripper”.

“Yo quiero que ustedes oigan de una p**che mujer como yo que se toma para ser una stripper”, dice Galván.

“Huevos… estilo…”, dice la amiga de Claudia antes de interceder y decir, “y p**che cuerpo cab***s”.

“Aunque sea hija de Jenni Rivera vale p*** ve**a. No tiene lo que se debe de tener para ser mujer, stripper, p**a, o cantante….”, continuó Galván con sus vulgaridades.

¡Mira el video aquí, pero te advertimos que es un lenguaje muy fuerte!

Mientras Galván le tira a Chiquis, esta última y su novio Lorenzo se encuentran en México promocionando su dueto, “Amándote”.

En una reciente publicación en Instagram, Chiquis celebró el Día de los mejores amigos con un bello mensaje para Méndez.

“No hay nadie más que me haga reír como tú. Nunca hay un momento aburrido cuando estoy contigo, aunque estemos peleando. Gracias por cada etapa que hemos vivido juntos, aunque haya dolido, porque me enseño mucho de mi y como apreciar lo que tenemos”, escribió Rivera.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Alrededor de la web

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?