William Levy, Thalia y más famosos piden la liberación de los niños de la frontera

WTF is this ?!!!! This shit is fucking Inhuman!!!! These are kids you Idiots, not Dogs!! Imagine your kids in that position for one second and see what you feel!!! Don’t do this to a Dog cause you’ll be penalized with animal cruelty, but our own government is doing this to our kids?? Just because they’re parents left everything behind to give their kids a chance to live the American Dream??!! Man!!!!! What’s happening to this country!!! What happened to the American Dream!!!! What happened to that America that used to make the difference!!! What they’re doing to these kids is Horrible!! For those out there saying that this picture is fake news let me tell you something, This pic was taken during a protest but it is not fake, it is the reality for more than 2000 kids that have been separated from parents at the border since the US started implementing the policy, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Friday.

A post shared by William Levy (@willevy) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:12am PDT