Heung Min Son, el estelar coreano que no quiere ser soldado

How can you not cry at this man..

Heung Min Son and President Moon Jae In in the changing rooms.

Moon Jae In :

“Everyone in Korea will feel down, however, you fought until the end and we are very thankful for that.

We play the champions next, please fight hard again"

