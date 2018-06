JusticeForJunior, la etiqueta que reúne todo sobre la muerte de Lesandro “Junior” Guzmán Feliz

https://www.thepetitionsite.com/260/481/870/shutdown-zesarina-grocery/ Y’all please sign this petition to permanently close down the store that did not help Junior when he came in for help. There is a video where he came in before the whole situation and tried to hide behind the counter,one of his killers came in,didn’t see him and went back out and it was obvious the owner said something that made him come back in. It’s also another video of Junior going back into the store after he was stabbed and they told him to get out. This is something that hits close to my community. I live in New York and my bestfriends both live in the Bronx and idk what I would do if it were them. If they had helped him when he came in after getting stabbed,tried to stop the bleeding and called the cops instead only turning him away,he could’ve lived,even if it were just a bit longer to be able to say goodbye to his family. Please guys take the time to sign please. https://www.thepetitionsite.com/260/481/870/shutdown-zesarina-grocery/ I’m gonna put it in my bio as well #JusticeForJunior

